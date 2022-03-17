Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Insider Lisa Jane Gordon Buys 4,715 Shares

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 4,715 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.50) per share, for a total transaction of £81,569.50 ($106,072.17).

Shares of LON AFX opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,849.04. Alpha FX Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,260 ($16.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.12). The stock has a market capitalization of £696.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 2,315 ($30.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

