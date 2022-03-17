Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $113.35

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.35, but opened at $105.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 9,013 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.24.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

