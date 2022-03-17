Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $113.35

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $113.35, but opened at $105.05. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 9,013 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.24.
In related news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,392,415.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
