Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Short Interest Update

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATAQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAQ. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $289,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

