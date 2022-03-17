Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$23.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.49. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$13.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$952.47 million and a PE ratio of 19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

