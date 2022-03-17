ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.31) Per Share

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.31) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.15).

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $81.38.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,566,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

