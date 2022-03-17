Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
ALZN stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $33.55.
In other news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,612 shares of company stock worth $150,940.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alzamend Neuro (ALZN)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.