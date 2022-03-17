Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stake Lessened by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after purchasing an additional 576,633 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 21.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

AMED stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.19.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.