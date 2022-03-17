Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $5.21 on Wednesday, reaching $156.84. 234,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,499. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $122.12 and a fifty-two week high of $292.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

