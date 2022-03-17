American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 7,238 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $260,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.45. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,247,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

About American Assets Trust (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.