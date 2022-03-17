American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $95.07 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

