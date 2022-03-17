American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $204.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.41.

American Express stock opened at $180.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $135.13 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

