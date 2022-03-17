American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 15th

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.