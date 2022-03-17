American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Receives $4.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AHOTF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHOTF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

