American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of US Ecology worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 0.88.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

