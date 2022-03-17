American International Group Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

