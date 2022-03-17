American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

