American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Lowered by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 85,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,028. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.