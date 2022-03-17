American International Group Inc. Sells 483 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CEVA worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CEVA by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CEVA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in CEVA by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $903.80 million, a PE ratio of 3,895.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $61.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.68 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

