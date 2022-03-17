AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Argus

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.86.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $150.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $153.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,006 shares of company stock valued at $19,057,084 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.