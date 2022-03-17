Analysts Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Livent reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,798. Livent has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

