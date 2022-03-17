Analysts Expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Amarin’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

