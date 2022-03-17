Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amyris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Amyris stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 120,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,051,138. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $1,626,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $4,025,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 188,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 149,229 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amyris by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 372,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.