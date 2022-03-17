Analysts Expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). Brickell Biotech posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

BBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,831,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.08.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

