Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $66.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.30 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $290.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $120,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,868 shares of company stock valued at $446,406 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.90. 1,077,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,730. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.