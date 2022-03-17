Analysts Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Tempest Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,279. Tempest Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

