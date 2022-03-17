Analysts Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.19). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.61) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
