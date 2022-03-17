Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HEXO (HEXO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HEXO (NYSE: HEXO):
- 3/4/2022 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating.
- 3/4/2022 – HEXO had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $0.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2022 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/3/2022 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 1/27/2022 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.53 price target on the stock, down previously from $1.07.
HEXO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 114,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. HEXO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEXO (HEXO)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.