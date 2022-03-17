Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for HEXO (HEXO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for HEXO (NYSE: HEXO):

3/4/2022 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating.

3/4/2022 – HEXO had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.20 to $0.90. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/27/2022 – HEXO was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.53 price target on the stock, down previously from $1.07.

HEXO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. 114,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.18. HEXO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $225.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.36 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 10,537,732 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HEXO by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,930,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,353,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997,413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HEXO by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 723,157 shares during the period. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

