Analysts Set Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Target Price at $2,637.50

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,637.50.

ADYEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,049.45) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.90. 562,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,895. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.94. Adyen has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.