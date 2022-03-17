Analysts Set CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Price Target at C$29.75

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial stock traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.36. 641,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$18.03 and a 52-week high of C$30.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.64%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

