Analysts Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price at $201.76

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.19.

COUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $156,922,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

