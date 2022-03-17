Analysts Set Expectations for Avista Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Avista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

AVA stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avista during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.