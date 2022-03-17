Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $43.29

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after acquiring an additional 683,026 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 113,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 78,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,709.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.38%.
FirstEnergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
