Analysts Set Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Target Price at $950.00

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDSCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.35) in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LDSCY opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

