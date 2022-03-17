Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $63.40

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

