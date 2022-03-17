Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $152.58

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $149.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.