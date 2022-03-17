Analysts Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Price Target at $30.27

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veoneer by 1,568.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,001,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,045 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veoneer by 473.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,698,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,771 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Veoneer by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,242,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veoneer by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,145 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.