Analysts Set Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Target Price at $122.00

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCISY. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Vinci from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($131.87) to €122.00 ($134.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. Vinci has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.