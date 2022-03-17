Analysts Set Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Price Target at €63.07

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNAGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.07 ($69.31).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($58.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.90 ($75.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

VNA stock traded up €0.70 ($0.77) during trading on Thursday, hitting €46.44 ($51.03). 2,675,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a one year low of €42.43 ($46.63) and a one year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

