Analyzing Constellation Brands (STZ) & Its Competitors

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Constellation Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Constellation Brands pays out -310.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Beverages” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 105.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Constellation Brands has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Constellation Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 6 13 0 2.68 Constellation Brands Competitors 275 1270 1445 32 2.41

Constellation Brands presently has a consensus target price of $271.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.96%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 133.23%. Given Constellation Brands’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Constellation Brands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $9.36 billion $2.00 billion -741.13 Constellation Brands Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -25.69

Constellation Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Constellation Brands. Constellation Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands’ rivals have a beta of 0.73, suggesting that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16% Constellation Brands Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Summary

Constellation Brands beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprise costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

