Analyzing Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) & Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

27.0% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Tekla Life Sciences Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 55.46% 13.55% 6.53% Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Tekla Life Sciences Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and Tekla Life Sciences Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tekla Life Sciences Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Tekla Life Sciences Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Tekla Life Sciences Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 5.64 $192.43 million $1.89 10.16 Tekla Life Sciences Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Tekla Life Sciences Investors.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Tekla Life Sciences Investors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of small cap companies. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on factors such as market position for services or products, experience of business management, technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NASDAQ Biotech Index and the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as H&Q Life Sciences Investors fund. Tekla Life Sciences Investors was formed on February 20, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

