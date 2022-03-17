Analyzing Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ottawa Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp 29.31% 12.45% 1.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.71 $2.90 million $1.03 14.34 Salisbury Bancorp $55.57 million 2.76 $16.23 million $5.74 9.33

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

