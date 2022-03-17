Analyzing Sprott (NYSE:SII) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sprott and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sprott currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.58%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Sprott.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 21.84% 11.35% 9.09% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 29.89% 10.48%

Volatility and Risk

Sprott has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sprott pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Perella Weinberg Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sprott pays out 76.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sprott has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $164.65 million 7.12 $33.19 million $1.30 34.84 Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 1.10 -$9.42 million N/A N/A

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Sprott on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sprott Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott, Inc. provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds. The Lending segment provides lending activities through limited partnership vehicles, as well as through direct lending activities using the company’s balance sheet. The Managed Equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the company’s branded funds and managed account. The Brokerage segment includes the activities of Canadian and U.S broker-dealers. The Corporate segment provides capital, balance sheet management and enterprise shared services to the company’s subsidiaries. The company was founded by Eric Steven Sprott on February 13, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

