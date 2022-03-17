Analyzing Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) & Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) and Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Minim has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Technologies has a beta of 93.37, indicating that its stock price is 9,237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.9% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.9% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Zoom Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Minim and Zoom Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minim -2.79% -37.75% -13.90% Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Minim and Zoom Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zoom Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Minim currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 193.37%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minim and Zoom Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minim $47.99 million 0.94 -$3.86 million ($0.06) -16.33 Zoom Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zoom Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minim.

Summary

Minim beats Zoom Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minim (Get Rating)

Minim, Inc. is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH.

About Zoom Technologies (Get Rating)

Zoom Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

