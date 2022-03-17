Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$50.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.71. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$34.53 and a 12 month high of C$55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several research firms have commented on AND. CIBC upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total transaction of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

