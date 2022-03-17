ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

ANIP opened at $26.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma purchased 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

