Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) EVP David Colleran Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $26.22 on Thursday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $378.54 million, a PE ratio of 90.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 92,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

