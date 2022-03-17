Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Anpario plc (LON:ANPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 530.81 ($6.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.35 million and a P/E ratio of 26.98. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 442 ($5.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.49). The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 580.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 610.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.40) price target on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

