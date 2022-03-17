ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.640-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.220 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.92. The stock had a trading volume of 539,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,804. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $326.66 and a 200-day moving average of $360.69.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.09.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

