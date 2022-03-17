ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $345.34 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $615.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.9117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

