Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

NYSE AR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,602,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,374. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

