Antiample (XAMP) Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million

Antiample (XAMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Antiample has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $143.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Antiample

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

